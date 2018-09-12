Scott MacIntyre's "I Am Hope" Documentary

12:29 PM, Sep 12, 2018

Scott MacIntyre's Inspirational Story and Documentary "I Am Hope"

Scott will be performing a FREE concert on Thursday, September 13 at 7pm at Tusculum Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 477 McMurray Dr. Nashville, TN 37211. Donations are welcome. To learn more, stream the documentary or buy the DVD go to www.scottmacintyre.com. Follow @ScottMacOfficial on Facebook and @ScottDMacIntyre on Twitter and Instagram.

