"Screamingly good fun" at TPAC's Beetlejuice

NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 13, 2024
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent story, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O! You can see Beetlejuice now- Sunday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

For tickets visit TPAC.org

