Kristil Baun from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii made a Sea Salt Caramel Apple Latte and gave a sneak preview of a beverage from their upcoming Winter Wanderlust menu, Peppermint Beach Bliss. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is located at 613 TN-76, White House, TN 37188. For more information, call (615) 285-7054 or visit https://locations.badasscoffee.com/ll/US/TN/White-House/613-TN-~-76. Follow https://www.instagram.com/badasscoffeetennessee/ on Instagram.