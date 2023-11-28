Seafood Appetizer for the Holiday

Chef Daniel Scannell from Joe Muer Seafood made Shrimp Ilene, a delicious seafood appetizer. Joe Muer Seafood is Nashville’s newest fine-dining seafood restaurant. It is located in the downtown district of Capitol View at 500 11th Ave. For more information visit, https://joemuer.com/.

Shrimp Ilene

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp, Wine, Scallions, Toasted Almond Muddica

Serves 10____________________________________

40 each Texas Brown shrimp 16/20

1 bulb Garlic peeled and finely pureed

1/8 cup Herbs de Provence

coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/2 cup Olive oil

2 ounces Fresh lemon juice

1 cup Thinly sliced scallions

1/2 cup Minced shallots

1.5 tsp. Crushed red pepper flakes

½ cup Fresh chopped Italian parsley

2 cups Melted Butter (sauce)

2 cups Toasted crumbs

12 each Parchment paper boats

10 each Lemon Wraps

In a large bowl combine shrimp, garlic, herbs, pepper and coarse salt to

taste, olive oil, cover and let marinate for 5 minutes before filling paper

boats.

Peheat oven to 400° degrees. Arrange shrimp in a single layer in one paper

boat or shallow baking pan and spoon marinade over it evenly. Sprinkle

Shrimp white wine around them. Bake for 15 minutes. Moisten with a few

spoonfuls of butter and sprinkle generously with parsley and crumbs.

Bake at 400° for approximately 15 minutes topped with crumbs

Muddica Sicilian Condiment

4 cups Panko Crumbs Course

2 cups Sliced Balanced Almonds

4 oz EVOO

4 TLB Whole butter

3 TLB Roasted garlic cloves

1.5 tsp Red Pepper flakes

1 tsp. Sea or Kosher Salt / not iodized salt

1. In a large stainless steel sauté pan add oil and butter add panko crumbs

and constantly move and toss crumbs to brown evenly.

2. Rub in Garlic gloves to evenly distribute garlic

3. Sprinkled in Red pepper flakes, and salt