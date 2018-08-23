Search for Cash: Treasure Hunt to Nashville

Breakout Games brings its national Treasure Hunt to Nashville. Locals can search for $2,000 hidden throughout Five Points and the East End tonight August 23 from 5-8 p.m.

It is free to participate. Opt in to receive coordinates for the hidden cash by texting “NASHVILLEHUNT” to 31996. Coordinates will also be released every 30 minutes from 5-8 p.m. via www.breakoutgames.com/nashville leading to the hidden $100 bills. Breakout Games will host an after party for all participants at Pied Piper Creamery at 114 S 11th St, Nashville, TN 37206. For all the details, visit www.breakoutgames.com