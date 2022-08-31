Chef E.M. Bartolacci from The Ainsworth made Seared Scallops with Citrus Corn Broth. The Ainsworth is located in Aertson Midtown at 206 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203. For reservations or more information call (629) 800-5153 or visit www.the-ainsworth.com.

Seared Scallops with Citrus Corn Broth

2 Cups Yellow Corn

1/2 Sweet or Yellow Onion Chopped

4 Whole Garlic Clove

1 Bay Leaf

1 Tablespoon Ground Turmeric

1/4 Cup White Wine

3/4 Cup Veg Stock or Water

2 Tablespoons Lime Juice

2 Tablespoons Butter (optional)

Place Onions and garlic in a medium sauce pan with a tablespoon of Vegetable oil.

On medium heat sweat for !0 minutes. Add wine and reduce by half. About 5-7 minutes.

Add corn, Bay leaf and vegetable stock or water. raise the heat and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. place mixture in a food processor or blender along with the butter, lime juice and turmeric. Blend until smooth and salt to desired taste.

Place 1 ounce of the broth in a medium bowl. Add a nice amount of a corn salsa or roasted potatoes. Arrange scallops. top with arugula or any micro salad.

Corn salsa

2 cups corn

1 Red Bell Pepper Diced

1 Poblano Pepper Diced

1 Red Onion Diced

1 Clove Garlic Diced

1 Bunch Cilantro Chopped

1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons White Wine Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Lime Juice

2 teaspoons White Pepper

2 teaspoons Salt

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss well.

For serving:

Place 2 ounces of the citrus broth in a bowl

Then a generous amount of the corn salsa

Arrange four scallops on top of the corn.

Serves 4

