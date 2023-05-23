Watch Now
Season Finale of FBI Tonight

We talk to Zeeko Zaki
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 13:03:32-04

Zeeko Zaki from the hit CBS drama FBI gave us a preview of the Season 5 finale. Don't miss the season finale of FBI on Tuesday, May 23 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com to learn more.

