Ms. Cheap took us to GraceWorks Thrift Store for a preview of their Second Saturday Super Sale. GraceWorks Thrift Store has a Second Saturday Super Sale every month, with everything in the store 50% off. GraceWorks is located at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. Hours are: 9am-4pm Monday through Saturday. GraceWorks believes that everyone should have the ability to purchase high-quality used goods such as clothing, furniture, and household items at affordable prices. All merchandise sold is donated, including many new items, and sales help support the mission of GraceWorks Ministries. For more information, go to https://www.graceworkstn.org/. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

