Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Second Saturday Super Sale

We take a trip to Graceworks.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 12:48:14-04

Ms. Cheap took us to GraceWorks Thrift Store for a preview of their Second Saturday Super Sale. GraceWorks Thrift Store has a Second Saturday Super Sale every month, with everything in the store 50% off. GraceWorks is located at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. Hours are: 9am-4pm Monday through Saturday. GraceWorks believes that everyone should have the ability to purchase high-quality used goods such as clothing, furniture, and household items at affordable prices. All merchandise sold is donated, including many new items, and sales help support the mission of GraceWorks Ministries. For more information, go to https://www.graceworkstn.org/. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018