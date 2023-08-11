Watch Now
Secret Celebrity Renovation on CBS

We chat with Boston Rob and Sabrina
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:30:31-04

“Boston Rob” Mariano and Sabrina Soto the design team on the CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation gave us a preview of tonight’s episode featuring actor-comedian JB Smoove. Secret Celebrity Renovation airs Fridays at 7pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.

