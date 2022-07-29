 Secret Celebrity Renovation Tonight on CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation host Nischelle Turner and Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, a new member of the show’s design team gave us a preview of Season two. Season two of the popular CBS original reality series Secret Celebrity Renovation premieres Friday, July 22 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. The series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.
