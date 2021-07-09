Secret Celebrity Renovations Starts Tonight

Nischelle gave us a preview of the new CBS reality show Secret Celebrity Renovation, a new one-hour series that gives celebrities in sports, music, and entertainment the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Secret Celebrity Renovation premieres Friday, July 9 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. The series will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. For more information go to www.cbs.com.

