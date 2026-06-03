See amazing artists at this years Ryman & BMI Block Party!

BMI and Ryman Auditorium announce this year's lineup for the fifth annual Ryman & BMI Block Party, returning June 4-6. The three-day free event curated by BMI will feature performances from 16 prominent newcomers at the outdoor stage on PNC Plaza. Tenille Arts, Leah Blevins, Colton Bowlin, Sela Campbell, Colton Dawson, Tyce Delk, Mary Kutter, Steve Ray Ladson, Cody Lohden, Kat Luna, Lily Meola, Robyn Ottolini, Shaylen, Shelby Raye, Coey Redd and TRIPPP are set to perform with daily lineups listed below.

Ryman & BMI Block Party Schedule

Thursday, June 4

1:50 PM Kat Luna

2:40 PM Robyn Ottolini

3:30 PM Tyce Delk

4:20 PM TRIPPP

Friday, June 5

12:10 PM Coey Redd

1:00 PM Mary Kutter

1:50 PM Cody Lohden

2:40 PM Sela Campbell

3:30 PM Shaylen

4:20 PM Colton Bowlin

Saturday, June 6

12:10 PM Shelby Raye

1:00 PM Colton Dawson

1:50 PM Leah Blevins

2:40 PM Lily Meola

3:30 PM Steve Ray Ladson

4:20 PM Tenille Arts

