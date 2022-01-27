Seeing Bald Eagles in Person

Ms. Cheap gave us the inside story on guided tours that get you up close to see some majestic bald eagles. Reelfoot State Park is near Tiptonville, about three hours (205 miles) from Nashville. The 2022 Eagle Festival is February 4-6. For a full schedule of tours and other festival weekend activities, go to https://tnstateparks.com/parks/reelfoot-lake. The daily (non-festival weekend) tours, which are offered through February 28, are a good alternative for a less crowded look at the eagles. Either way, the tours are $20 per person and reservations are highly recommended. For more information and for tour reservations, call (731) 253-9652 or visit