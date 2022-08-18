Seeing Great Theater Shows for Cheap

Ms. Cheap talked about The Nashville Shakespeare Festival's productions at oneCITY. See Shakespeare’s “CYMBELINE”: Thursdays - Sundays + Labor Day Monday, August 18-21, Sept. 4-5, Sept. 10-11. See August Wilson’s “GEM OF THE OCEAN”: Thursdays - Sundays, August 25-28, Sept. 1-3, Sept. 8-9. See the plays in Franklin at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave. Sept. 15-18. The shows are free, but a $10 donation is suggested. For complete details, visit https://www.nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeare-in-the-park. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.