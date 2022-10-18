Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Selling Clothes on Poshmark

We talk to a woman making a career out of reselling clothing.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 13:35:01-04

With inflation surging - could you use some extra money? Meet a local lady who is making close to six figures selling secondhand clothes online! To learn more about selling on Poshmark, attend the Posh Party Live Wednesday 10/19 from 5-8pm at The Cordelle on Lindsley Avenue. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/posh-party-live-nashville-tickets-431060311997

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018