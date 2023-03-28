Service Dogs - A Valuable Access During Times of Tragedy

Andy Garmezy and his service dog Cooper stopped by the studio while offering comfort to the staff at NewsChannel5. Cooper Garmezy is a service dog that has worked in various hospitals in the community and assisted with several disasters around the country ranging from the Mayfield, KY tornado to the Uvalde, TX school shooting. If you would like for Cooper to come to your school or place of business, email his owner Andy Garmezy at agarmezy@garmezymedia.com or call (615) 218-8831.

