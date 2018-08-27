Service Dogs Partners www.paws4vets.org

12:06 PM, Aug 27, 2018

Learn About Paws4Vets helping pair service dogs with veterans

Each and every day 22 Veterans commit suicide. paws4vets’ goal is simple: to save and transform the lives of Veterans song side some of the world’s most highly trained Psychiatric Medical Alert Service Dogs at no cost to Veterans with PTSD. and other conditions. For more information, visit www.paws4vets.org

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments