Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

SESSION Pilates to host American Heart Association donation class!

SESSION Pilates to host benefit class
SESSION Pilates to host benefit class
Posted

SESSION Pilates will host a special class on March 14th at 1:30 p.m. with all proceeds going to the American Heart Association. We hear from local Woman of Impact with the American Heart Association an how her story could help others!

To book the class and learn more visit
https://sessionpilates.com/studios/nashville-schedule/?_mt=%2Fschedule%2Fdaily%2F48609%3FactiveDate%3D2026-03-14%26locations%3D48787
Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM CDT

Studio Details

2109 Abbott Martin Rd, Ste 3-4

Nashville, TN 37215

United States

2145799367

info@sessionpilates.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes