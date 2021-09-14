Sewing with Your Friend

Carly Olds founder of Sew Nash gave us a taste of the Sew Nash party experience. Sew Nash is a fun place to have a sewing party with you and your friends. Listen to music and have “sew” much fun throughout. Your class can also be BYOB. Glassware is provided. All general bookings for Sew Nash classes are scheduled through the AirBnB Experience page. Click here to sign up: https://www.airbnb.com/experiences/2637860?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=d57452d9-e8fc-4c7f-8eaa-9d1c9b21c3b5. You’re invited to get crafty with friends and have a drink at Sew Nash’s “Wine Down Wednesday” on September 29 from 7pm-9pm at Fat Bottom Brewery Taproom, 800 44th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37209. Supplies and materials will be provided. The class will be making travel toiletry bags. No experience necessary. All class tickets include one drink. There are 8 slots available in a class. Visit https://www.sewnash.com/ for more information. Follow @sewnash on Instagram.