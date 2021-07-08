Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Shark Academy Coming to a TV Near You

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn more about the reality competition on discovery plus
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:38:30-04

Dr. Elliott gave us a preview of the new Discovery+ series, Shark Academy. Shark Academy takes aspiring researchers to the middle of the ocean to find out if they have what it takes to accompany Dr. Elliott on his next big shark expedition. Shark Academy begins streaming Sunday, July 11 on Discovery+. For more information, go to www.discoveryplus.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018