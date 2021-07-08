Shark Academy Coming to a TV Near You

Dr. Elliott gave us a preview of the new Discovery+ series, Shark Academy. Shark Academy takes aspiring researchers to the middle of the ocean to find out if they have what it takes to accompany Dr. Elliott on his next big shark expedition. Shark Academy begins streaming Sunday, July 11 on Discovery+. For more information, go to www.discoveryplus.com.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 13:38:30-04
