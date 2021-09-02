Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Shedding Water Weight

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn how to shed unwanted water weight
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 12:58:57-04

Nutrition and exercise expert Christine Hronec talked about why your body retains water weight and how to lose it. For more information and fitness tips, go to https://gaugelife.com and follow @Itsgaugegirl on all social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018