Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Sheet-Pan Breakfast Hash

Erika Schlick shares the recipe
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 12:27:05-04

Cookbook author Erika Schlick made Sheet-Pan Breakfast Hash. For more of Erika's paleo-friendly recipes or for information on her journey to health, visit www.thetrailtohealth.com/myjourney. Wandering Palate by Erika Schlick is available wherever books are sold.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018