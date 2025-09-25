Sheriff Country, a spin-off of the hit drama Fire Country coming to CBS!

SHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of FIRE COUNTRY). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. SHERIFF COUNTRY is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series FIRE COUNTRY. Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver and Christopher Gorham also star.

You can catch SHERIFF COUNTRY right here on NewsChannel 5 premiering on October 17th at 8 p.m.!