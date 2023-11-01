Shop for Christmas early at Springfield's annual Christmas Sampler

The Christmas Sampler is Friday and Saturday, November 3rd and 4th at The Center in downtown Springfield, TN. The Christmas Sampler features more than 100 booths of quality arts, crafts, jewelry, children's clothing, specialty boutiques, antiques, and more. There is also a silent auction booth with many items from local businesses and vendors. Proceeds provide for the maintenance and restoration of the Glenn Memorial Home located in Springfield Historic District. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/thechristmassampler/home. Follow @thechristmassampler on Facebook.

