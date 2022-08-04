Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Shop Smarter During Grocery Sales Tax Holiday

We learn ways to save money and stock up during the month of August
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 13:00:06-04

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to stockpile and shop smarter for groceries during the month-long grocery sales tax holiday. During the month of August, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/revenue/documents/notices/sales/sales22-10.pdf. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018