Shop Smarter During Grocery Sales Tax Holiday

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to stockpile and shop smarter for groceries during the month-long grocery sales tax holiday. During the month of August, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/revenue/documents/notices/sales/sales22-10.pdf. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.