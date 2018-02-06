Shopping Diva's Best Winter Clearance Buys

3:19 PM, Feb 6, 2018

Shopping Diva Cathi Aycock on How to Shop Winter Clearance Sales

The fashions today came from Dillard's in The Mall at Green Hills. If you'd like to reach Cathi for free personal shopping services, email her at shoppingdivacathiaycock@gmail.com or call (615) 604-4142.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments