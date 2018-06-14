Shopping for Dad at Fatherland Merchants

See some unique Father's Day Gift Ideas from Fatherland District Merchants

The items we showed came from Galena Garlic Company www.galenagarlic.com, Project 615 www.project615.org and Rusty Rats, www.facebook.com/shoprustyrats. The Shoppes at Fatherland are located on Fatherland Street near 5 points, between 10th & 11th in East Nashville. For more information or to find a complete list of shops go to www.fatherlanddistrict.com.

