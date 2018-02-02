Shopping fun at the Antiques & Garden Show

Tuwanda Coleman gave us the first look inside this year’s Antiques & Garden Show. The 2018 Antiques & Garden Show is February 2 - 4 in the Music City Center. Hours: Friday and Saturday 10am–7pm and Sunday 11am– 4pm. The event will feature more than 150 curated dealers in antiques, fine art, and horticulture from all over the world. With your General Admission ticket, you will have three full days to explore, discover, shop and stroll through four lovely gardens. Tickets are $25 and available online or at the door. Go to www.antiquesandgardenshow.com for more information.