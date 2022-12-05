Short Ribs Braciole from Carne Mare

Carne Mare Chef Levi Raines made Short Ribs Braciole. (see recipe below) Carne Mare is located at 300 12th Ave So., Nashville, TN 37203 in the W Nashville hotel. For reservations and more information, call (615) 379-9000 or visit https://www.carnemarenashville.com/.

Short Ribs Braciole

Serves 4

Time To Prep / Time To Cook

About 4 hours

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

Kitchen Equipment Required

Oven, large braising pan, dutch oven, cutting board, sharp knife

Technique Tip

Look for center-cut short ribs with good marbling to ensure they are moist and delicate. Also, if you

have any dry Italian meats like prosciutto or soppressata in your house, you can mince and add to the pancetta to render.

Swap Option

Brisket or Braised Flat Iron Steak

Why I Love This Recipe

It’s a crowd-pleasing dish for winter houseguests and has all the traditional flavors of a braciole — but you don't have to actually make a braciole.

INGREDIENTS

For the short ribs:

½ cup roughly diced pancetta (about ¼ pound)

4 boneless short ribs (about 2 pounds), cut into thirds

1 heaping tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 small onion, diced (about 1 cup)

1 clove garlic, sliced Goodfellas thin

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

20 canned whole tomatoes (2 28-ounce cans, about 4 cups), preferably San Marzano, plus their juice; or

4 cups crushed tomatoes, plus their juice

For the topping:

¼ cup pine nuts, chopped roughly

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably on the branch

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

a pinch each of salt and coarse-ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

METHOD

FOR THE SHORT RIBS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Cook the pancetta in a large, dry, ovenproof sauce pot over medium-high heat until the fat

renders, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from sticking.

3. Season the short ribs on both sides with salt and pepper, add them to the pan, and brown the

meat, about 5 minutes.

4. Add the onion and cook until it softens, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and the red pepper flakes,

mix well, and continue cooking.

5. Crush the tomatoes over a bowl with your hands, then add them to the pot along with their juice.

Bring the mixture up to a low boil.

6. Remove the pot from the stove and place it in the oven. Check the ribs about every 15 minutes or

so to make sure they’re not boiling too hard. Cook until the meat is super tender and a fork can

pass through it without sticking, about 2 ½ hours.

FOR THE TOPPING:

1. Toast the pine nuts in a dry sauté pan over low heat, shaking the pan occasionally to avoid

burning or sticking, about 8 minutes.

2. Add the olive oil and mix well. Add the panko breadcrumbs and continue cooking over low heat,

mixing occasionally, until everything is toasty brown, about 2 minutes.

3. Add the oregano and parsley. Season with the salt and pepper and cook together for a few

seconds, so everything is warmed but the parsley does not wilt.

4. Remove from the heat and then add the Parmigiano-Reggiano (not before—otherwise, you’ll

have a melted cheese mess).

TO FINISH THE DISH:

1. Remove the pot from the oven and immediately remove the ribs to a plate, using a pair of tongs.

2. Use a ladle to remove some of the fat from the sauce, by pressing the chunky sauce away as you

tip the pot so that the ladle fills only with the clear fat. (This is optional, but it definitely makes

the sauce prettier—there’s about 2 tablespoons’ worth of fat there.)

3. Add ½ cup of water to the sauce and stir to bring it together.

4. Place 4 to 5 pieces of meat on each plate. Pour the sauce from the pot directly over the short ribs

and sprinkle the topping generously over each dish. Serve immediately.