Short Ribs Braciole from Carne Mare

Carne Mare Chef Levi Raines made Short Ribs Braciole. (see recipe below) Carne Mare is located at 300 12th Ave So., Nashville, TN 37203 in the W Nashville hotel. For reservations and more information, call (615) 379-9000 or visit https://www.carnemarenashville.com/.
Short Ribs Braciole
Serves 4
Time To Prep / Time To Cook
About 4 hours
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 3 hours
Kitchen Equipment Required
Oven, large braising pan, dutch oven, cutting board, sharp knife
Technique Tip
Look for center-cut short ribs with good marbling to ensure they are moist and delicate. Also, if you
have any dry Italian meats like prosciutto or soppressata in your house, you can mince and add to the pancetta to render.
Swap Option
Brisket or Braised Flat Iron Steak
Why I Love This Recipe
It’s a crowd-pleasing dish for winter houseguests and has all the traditional flavors of a braciole — but you don't have to actually make a braciole.
INGREDIENTS
For the short ribs:
½ cup roughly diced pancetta (about ¼ pound)
4 boneless short ribs (about 2 pounds), cut into thirds
1 heaping tablespoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 small onion, diced (about 1 cup)
1 clove garlic, sliced Goodfellas thin
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
20 canned whole tomatoes (2 28-ounce cans, about 4 cups), preferably San Marzano, plus their juice; or
4 cups crushed tomatoes, plus their juice
For the topping:
¼ cup pine nuts, chopped roughly
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably on the branch
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
a pinch each of salt and coarse-ground black pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
METHOD
FOR THE SHORT RIBS:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. Cook the pancetta in a large, dry, ovenproof sauce pot over medium-high heat until the fat
renders, about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from sticking.
3. Season the short ribs on both sides with salt and pepper, add them to the pan, and brown the
meat, about 5 minutes.
4. Add the onion and cook until it softens, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and the red pepper flakes,
mix well, and continue cooking.
5. Crush the tomatoes over a bowl with your hands, then add them to the pot along with their juice.
Bring the mixture up to a low boil.
6. Remove the pot from the stove and place it in the oven. Check the ribs about every 15 minutes or
so to make sure they’re not boiling too hard. Cook until the meat is super tender and a fork can
pass through it without sticking, about 2 ½ hours.
FOR THE TOPPING:
1. Toast the pine nuts in a dry sauté pan over low heat, shaking the pan occasionally to avoid
burning or sticking, about 8 minutes.
2. Add the olive oil and mix well. Add the panko breadcrumbs and continue cooking over low heat,
mixing occasionally, until everything is toasty brown, about 2 minutes.
3. Add the oregano and parsley. Season with the salt and pepper and cook together for a few
seconds, so everything is warmed but the parsley does not wilt.
4. Remove from the heat and then add the Parmigiano-Reggiano (not before—otherwise, you’ll
have a melted cheese mess).
TO FINISH THE DISH:
1. Remove the pot from the oven and immediately remove the ribs to a plate, using a pair of tongs.
2. Use a ladle to remove some of the fat from the sauce, by pressing the chunky sauce away as you
tip the pot so that the ladle fills only with the clear fat. (This is optional, but it definitely makes
the sauce prettier—there’s about 2 tablespoons’ worth of fat there.)
3. Add ½ cup of water to the sauce and stir to bring it together.
4. Place 4 to 5 pieces of meat on each plate. Pour the sauce from the pot directly over the short ribs
and sprinkle the topping generously over each dish. Serve immediately.