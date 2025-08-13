Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Short Ribs Improv is fast, funny, and full of surprises!

Short Ribs serves up smokin’ short-form improv that’s fast, funny, and full of surprises! If you love Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you’ll eat this up—high-energy games, off-the-cuff comedy, and nonstop laughs, all cooked to perfection.
to learn more about their next show visit
https://tickets.thirdcoastcomedy.club/event/short-ribs-smokin-short-form-improv-t7osz7?eventId=688a7f7005eb0518f790a809
to follow them on Instagram visit
https://www.instagram.com/shortribsimprov/?hl=en

