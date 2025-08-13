Short Ribs Improv is fast, funny, and full of surprises!

Short Ribs serves up smokin’ short-form improv that’s fast, funny, and full of surprises! If you love Whose Line Is It Anyway?, you’ll eat this up—high-energy games, off-the-cuff comedy, and nonstop laughs, all cooked to perfection.

