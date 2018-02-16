Shrimp with Whiskey Tarragon Sauce

1:25 PM, Feb 16, 2018

Lynne Tolley shares her recipe from Miss Mary Bobo's for Shrimp with Whiskey Tarragon Sauce

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's made Shrimp with Whiskey Tarragon Sauce on French Bread. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit www.missmarybobos.com or call (931) 759-7394.

Shrimp with Whiskey Tarragon Sauce on French Bread

Sauce:
2 T butter
1/4 c onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Juice of 1 lemon
2 c half & half
2 T whole grain mustard
1/4 c tarragon, chopped

Heat butter in med saucepan and add onion, cooking until soft &
translucent. Add garlic & lemon juice.  When garlic is fragrant add
cream, mustard & tarragon. Let sauce cook on med-low heat for 30
minutes or until reduced by half, stirring occasionally

Shrimp:
1 T butter
2 lb shrimp, cleaned and tails remove
1 t salt
1 t pepper
1 clove garlic, minced

French bread
Olive oil
1/4 c Jack Daniels whiskey
Parsley, chopped for garnish

In a large skillet heat the butter and add shrimp. Toss with salt & pepper and garlic. Cook until shrimp 80% done, about 1-2 minutes. (shrimp will continue to cook in sauce) While shrimp are cooking, cut French bread into slices and drizzle with olive oil.  Toast in oven until lightly browned & crisp. Add the whiskey to the shrimp and flambé to burn off alcohol (flavor
will remain).  Add sauce to cover shrimp in pan and reduce heat to low To serve as appetizer:  plate toast and top w/ shrimp.  Drizzle sauce over shrimp, garnish with parsley.

