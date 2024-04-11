Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Sinatra Bar and Lounge shows us how to make Roasted Beets

Posted at 8:15 AM, Apr 11, 2024
The team from Sinatra Bar and Lounge will join us in studio to show us a delicious recipe for Roasted Beets!

Roasted beets:
4oz Baby red and baby gold beets
2oz Double ricotta schmear
.25 oz Poppy seed
.25 oz Hibiscus & honeycomb glace
Mint leaves for garnish
.25 oz ricotta salata

Peel, 1/4 and roast beets
Shear ricotta across the bottom of the plate, place beets, top w poppy seed and hibiscus/honeycomb glace
Grate ricotta salata over the top
Place mint leaves

222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
https://www.sinatranashville.com/

