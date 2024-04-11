Sinatra Bar and Lounge shows us how to make Roasted Beets

The team from Sinatra Bar and Lounge will join us in studio to show us a delicious recipe for Roasted Beets!

Roasted beets:

4oz Baby red and baby gold beets

2oz Double ricotta schmear

.25 oz Poppy seed

.25 oz Hibiscus & honeycomb glace

Mint leaves for garnish

.25 oz ricotta salata

Peel, 1/4 and roast beets

Shear ricotta across the bottom of the plate, place beets, top w poppy seed and hibiscus/honeycomb glace

Grate ricotta salata over the top

Place mint leaves

222 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

https://www.sinatranashville.com/

