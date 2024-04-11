Singer Barbara Fairchild joins us in studio to talk about new music

'Musical Magic' may best describe the brand new Barbara Fairchild album produced by Country Music Hall of Fame icon Don Williams. "All My Cloudy Days Are Gone" is available today on 65South Records with ten songs featuring Don Williams, not only behind the scenes, but in the mix as well, harmonizing with one of his favorite singers and longtime friend, Barbara Fairchild. Last year marked the 50th Anniversary of Barbara Fairchild's Signature Hit, "Teddy Bear Song," for more information visit barbarafairchild.com