Talk Of The Town

Singer Ron Artis II stops by the studio to talk about his upcoming Nashville performance!

Hailing from Haleiwa, HI, this award-winning artist brings a unique soulful-honest-songwriting style to the stage. Performing all original music and energizing audiences all across the globe.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 02, 2024

You’ll be sure to leave the experience feeling loved, electrified and pondering the lyrics!

Ron recently launched his brand "Made of Love" as a reminder that everyone in the world is made of love! He believes if that was the first thing we remembered when interacting with each other, we could change the world.

Follow him on instagram here
https://www.instagram.com/ronartisii/?hl=en

Ron will be playing Saturday July 13th at the Analog at Hutton Hotel for tickets visit https://www.ronartisii.com/live

