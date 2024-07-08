Singer-songwriter Bones Owens stops by the studio to talk new music

Nashville based singer-songwriter, Bones Owens, recently announced his upcoming album + released celebratory anthem "Get It On". The new album Love Out Of Lemons will be available July 12th.

The 11-tracks feature co-writes with Henry Brill (Phantogram, Jack Garratt) on “Born Again” and Austin Jenkins (Leon Bridges, White Denim) on “Higher Than I Wanna Be.” Drums throughout were played by Julian Dorio (The Whigs, Eagles of Death Metal), with all other instruments handled by Owens and producer Moak. Owens recently made a solo trek around the Midwest on his Harley Davidson to coincide with the release of Love Out of Lemons.

Originally planned for the previous November, the trip was postponed after Owens struck a deer on his motorcycle the day before he was due to leave. Tying in with Love Out of Lemons standout “Goin’ Back Where I Came From,” the route included Owens’ native Missouri and Harley Davidson’s Milwaukee headquarters.

Nashville tour stop: July 12 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

For more information visit bonesowens.com and on Instagram @bonesowens