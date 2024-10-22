Singer, songwriter Lexie Hayden talks about her new album "Counting Rainbows"

Rising songstress Lexie Hayden's first full-length album "Counting Rainbows" is out this Friday! We chat with her about her new music!

Virginia-born singer-songwriter Lexie Hayden channels the honesty and authenticity of country music icons like Dolly Parton and Sheryl Crow, while drawing inspiration from modern trailblazers like Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. With over 3.5 million streams across Apple Music and Spotify, her music has earned a spot on influential playlists such as "New Music Nashville" and "CMT Next Women of Country." As an independent artist, Hayden has made a mark on national radio, with eight of her songs featured on the Women of iHeartCountry show, and she’s been named National Spotlight Artist of the Week three times on the Top 30 Countdown with Bobby Bones. A skilled songwriter, she co-wrote Priscilla Block's top 25 single "My Bar," and her work has been showcased on major platforms like The Kelly Clarkson Show and ESPN. Hayden also gained recognition on MTV's "Becoming A Popstar" and was selected for the Pepsi Music Lab program, which highlights the next generation of superstars. Her debut full-length album, "Counting Rainbows," is set to be released later this Fall. The album blends multiple genres, infusing elements of the 70s and 80s while staying true to the contemporary country sound emerging from Nashville today.