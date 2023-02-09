Singer-Songwriter Morgan Myles Performs in Nashville

Singer-songwriter Morgan Myles talked about her experience as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice and her new debut album “Therapy”. Morgan will be playing on Saturday, February 11 for a Backstage Nashville show at 3rd and Lindsley. For more information go to https://www.3rdandlindsley.com/ and https://www.morganmyleslive.com/.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 13:15:53-05
