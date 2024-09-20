Watch Now
Singing trio, The Undercovers, stop by ahead of their show at the Franklin Theatre

The Undercovers singing trio is performing fro one night only at the Franklin Theatre! We catch up with the band members on what fans can expect - plus, a new album release! To learn more about the band visit https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=440950~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&showing=440951&

