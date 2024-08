Charlie Eblen, owner of Single Tree BBQ in Murfreesboro gives us a look at how he makes his delicious Brisket and homemade beans! Charlie is also the host of the podcast, Single Tree Nation Show! Each week, Charlie sits down with new guests to talk about the challenges of running a small business in today’s digital age! To listen or learn more visit https://www.singletreebbq.com/podcast

Single Tree BBQ is located at 2805 Oldfort Parkway in Murfreesboro. https://www.singletreebbq.com/