Single Tree BBQ- Potato Salad & Veteran BBQ Bash

We get the recipe for a favorite side dish
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:25:53-04

Charlie Eblen the owner of Single Tree Barbecue is dedicated to helping veterans in the community. He is hosting a Veteran BBQ Bash on Sept. 11th to raise $15,000 for local veterans. They have partnered with non-profits Minutes Wisely and Stop22. All proceeds will cover the cost of buying tickets for the Veterans to attend professional sporting events

Veteran BBQ Bash
Sept. 11th at 5:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-bbq-bash-tickets-688157917857?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

Potato Salad recipe:
5LBS Diced and boiled red potatoes
1/2 Yellow onion diced
1 cup of diced Red Bell peppers
1 cup of diced celery 1/4 cup yellow mustard
1 cup of Mayo
1 cup of Single Tree's Signature White Sauce
1 Tbl spoon of Salt 
1 Tbl spoon of Pepper

