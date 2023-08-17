Single Tree BBQ- Potato Salad & Veteran BBQ Bash

Charlie Eblen the owner of Single Tree Barbecue is dedicated to helping veterans in the community. He is hosting a Veteran BBQ Bash on Sept. 11th to raise $15,000 for local veterans. They have partnered with non-profits Minutes Wisely and Stop22. All proceeds will cover the cost of buying tickets for the Veterans to attend professional sporting events

Veteran BBQ Bash

Sept. 11th at 5:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-bbq-bash-tickets-688157917857?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

Potato Salad recipe:

5LBS Diced and boiled red potatoes

1/2 Yellow onion diced

1 cup of diced Red Bell peppers

1 cup of diced celery 1/4 cup yellow mustard

1 cup of Mayo

1 cup of Single Tree's Signature White Sauce

1 Tbl spoon of Salt

1 Tbl spoon of Pepper