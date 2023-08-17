Single Tree BBQ- Potato Salad & Veteran BBQ Bash

Charlie Eblen the owner of Single Tree Barbecue is dedicated to helping veterans in the community. He is hosting a Veteran BBQ Bash on Sept. 11th to raise $15,000 for local veterans. They have partnered with non-profits Minutes Wisely and Stop22. All proceeds will cover the cost of buying tickets for the Veterans to attend professional sporting events
Veteran BBQ Bash
Sept. 11th at 5:00 p.m.
To purchase tickets visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veteran-bbq-bash-tickets-688157917857?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile
Potato Salad recipe:
5LBS Diced and boiled red potatoes
1/2 Yellow onion diced
1 cup of diced Red Bell peppers
1 cup of diced celery 1/4 cup yellow mustard
1 cup of Mayo
1 cup of Single Tree's Signature White Sauce
1 Tbl spoon of Salt
1 Tbl spoon of Pepper