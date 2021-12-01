Watch
Sisters Star in Hallmark Movies!

Wee talk to real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 12:50:47-05

Actresses Kimberly Williams Paisley and her real-life sister Ashley Williams talked about their roles as sisters in two new Hallmark Original Movies. “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” airs Sunday, December 5 and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” airs Sunday, December 12 on the Hallmark Channel. Check your local listings for times. For more information visit www.hallmarkchannel.com.

