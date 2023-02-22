Six The Musical at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Actress Aryn Bohannon talked about starring in the hit Broadway production of SIX the Musical. SIX tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII as they take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. SIX is playing now through Sunday, February 26 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-02-21-to-2023-02-26-six/. Tickets are limited!