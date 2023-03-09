Sleep Adjustments for Daylight Saving

If you dread losing that extra hour of sleep at the end of Daylight Saving time. We get expert advice from Dr. Beth Malow on how to prepare for the transition for a better night's sleep! For more information visit https://www.vumc.org/neurology/ .

If you want to see a sleep healthcare provider, they can call our Vanderbilt clinic at 615-936-0060.

You may want to check out these articles for additional information , as well.

https://www.vox.com/even-better/23628917/daylight-saving-time-change-sleep-advice [nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

https://www.tennessean.com/story/opinion/contributors/2023/03/07/end-daylight-saving-time-tennessee-go-to-standard-time/69980799007/ [tennessean.com]

