Sleep Adjustments for Daylight Saving

We get expert advice on preparing for the time change
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 13:19:37-05

 If you dread losing that extra hour of sleep at the end of Daylight Saving time. We get expert advice from Dr. Beth Malow on how to prepare for the transition for a better night's sleep! For more information visit https://www.vumc.org/neurology/ .

If you want to see a sleep healthcare provider, they can call our Vanderbilt clinic at 615-936-0060.

