Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili from Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's made Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili and a Hot Tennessee Toddy. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.
Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili
Serves 6-8
3 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 large sweet potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 2” cubes (about 2 pounds)
1 (16oz) jar tomatillo salsa (salsa verde) (about 2 cups)
1 (4oz) can diced green chilies
2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp black pepper
2 cans pinto beans, drained, rinsed
Garnish: sliced avocado, cilantro leaves, sour cream
Mix chicken, potatoes, salsa, chilies, broth, cumin, garlic & onion powders, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker. Cover and cook until chicken shreds easily with a fork and sweet potatoes are tender, about 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low. Add beans during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Shred chicken in the slow cooker with 2 forks. Taste and season with salt & pepper, if needed. Serve with any or all garnishes.
Chili can be made 3 days ahead; cover and chill.
Hot Tennessee Toddy
Makes one serving
2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
Spoonful of honey
A good squeeze of fresh lemon juice
Boiling water
Garnish with one cinnamon stick & a thin slice of lemon
Pour whiskey into a mug. Add a spoonful of honey, the cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Top with boiling water and stir. Add lemon slice. Sit down. Relax. Enjoy.