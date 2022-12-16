Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili from Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's made Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili and a Hot Tennessee Toddy. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Slow Cooker Green Chicken Chili

Serves 6-8

3 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 large sweet potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 2” cubes (about 2 pounds)

1 (16oz) jar tomatillo salsa (salsa verde) (about 2 cups)

1 (4oz) can diced green chilies

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cans pinto beans, drained, rinsed

Garnish: sliced avocado, cilantro leaves, sour cream

Mix chicken, potatoes, salsa, chilies, broth, cumin, garlic & onion powders, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker. Cover and cook until chicken shreds easily with a fork and sweet potatoes are tender, about 4 hours on high or 6 hours on low. Add beans during the last 30 minutes of cooking. Shred chicken in the slow cooker with 2 forks. Taste and season with salt & pepper, if needed. Serve with any or all garnishes.

Chili can be made 3 days ahead; cover and chill.

Hot Tennessee Toddy

Makes one serving

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Spoonful of honey

A good squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Boiling water

Garnish with one cinnamon stick & a thin slice of lemon

Pour whiskey into a mug. Add a spoonful of honey, the cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Top with boiling water and stir. Add lemon slice. Sit down. Relax. Enjoy.