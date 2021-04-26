Small Business Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Jacqueline showed Mother’s Day gift ideas you can buy locally. Jacqueline Snyder and Minna Khounlo-Sithep are the combined force behind The Product Boss, (www.theproductboss.com), small business coaching platform and Apple top 10 marketing podcast. Here is a link to the Small Business Shopping Directory: https://www.theproductboss.com/shopnow. Click here to take the Shop 1 in 5 Pledge: http://shop1in5.com/. Here are links to the gifts shown today:

Yearly Company - https://yearlyco.com/ - jewelry local to Nashville

Susan Gordon Pottery - https://susangordonpottery.com/ - Pottery and Jewelry

Happinest Designs - https://www.etsy.com/shop/HappinestDesignsLTD - Hand painted monogramed Moroccan baskets

Glass Ladder Co. - https://glassladderco.com/ - professional women's vegan accessories

Katro - www.Katro.com - high end pajamas

Lacee Swan- https://www.etsy.com/shop/laceeswan?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=17787603 - fun stationery + paper goods

