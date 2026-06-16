Small World Yoga to host free International Day of Yoga event

Small World Yoga is a Nashville-based non-profit established to expand access to mindful movement and meditation for marginalized communities.

International Day of Yoga is a free, family friendly event with music, food and beverage vendors, marketplace, and yoga, held in Centennial Park. Any contributions they receive from sponsors, vendors, or participants benefits the outreach programming across middle Tennessee.

Date: Sunday, June 21st

Location: Events Ellipse in Centennial Park

Time: Marketplace hours 8:30-11:30am

smallworldyoga.org