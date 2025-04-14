SMART Art and Craft Supplies want you to help them "Yarn Bomb" Donelson!

SMART Art and Craft Supplies is a non-profit dedicated to fostering creativity and community through the power of art, is excited to announce the Donelson Community Yarn Bomb!

A Yarn Bomb is a form of street art where public spaces are adorned with colorful knitted or crocheted pieces! This year the Yarn Bomb is to help promote Earth Day and the value of sustainability.

The Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you are encouraged to come out with your family and help create the art! They will have all supplies on hand for you to use.

You can attend any of their four locations at

-Smart Arts and Craft

-Donelson Bagelshop

-Donelson Library

-Edleys BBQ Donelson

For more informaiton visit

https://smartartandcraft.org/