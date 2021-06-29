Watch
Smokin' Peach Wings from The Loveless Cafe

Loveless Cafe's Smokin' Peach Wings
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 13:54:18-04

Chef Kramer Mullins made Smokin’ Peach Wings. (See recipe below) Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com. For drive-thru and takeout options, visit The Loveless Biscuit Kitchen, located right next door to the Loveless Cafe inside the Natchez Trace Market (the Shell Station at Highway 100 & McCrory). Get details here: https://www.lovelesscafe.com/biscuit-kitchen/

Smokin' Peach Wings from the Loveless Cafe
Servings: 2 - 3

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Heat smoker or grill to 225° to 250°F. If using a charcoal grill, add a small amount of wood chips to the coals.
  2. Pat wings dry then place in a bowl and massage with oil until thoroughly coated.
  3. Evenly coat wings with Peach-B-Q Rub. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.
  4. Place wings over indirect heat and smoke or grill for 2 to 2 ½ hours.
  5. Remove wings from heat and use a basting brush to coat with Peach BBQ Sauce.
  6. Place wings over direct heat for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, being careful not to burn them.
  7. Allow wings to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
