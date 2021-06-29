Chef Kramer Mullins made Smokin’ Peach Wings. (See recipe below) Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com. For drive-thru and takeout options, visit The Loveless Biscuit Kitchen, located right next door to the Loveless Cafe inside the Natchez Trace Market (the Shell Station at Highway 100 & McCrory). Get details here: https://www.lovelesscafe.com/biscuit-kitchen/

Smokin' Peach Wings from the Loveless Cafe

Servings: 2 - 3

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Loveless Cafe Peach-B-Q Rub [store.lovelesscafe.com]

¾ cup Loveless Cafe Peach BBQ Sauce [store.lovelesscafe.com]

pecan or cherry wood chips

Directions