Chef Kramer Mullins made Smokin’ Peach Wings. (See recipe below) Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com. For drive-thru and takeout options, visit The Loveless Biscuit Kitchen, located right next door to the Loveless Cafe inside the Natchez Trace Market (the Shell Station at Highway 100 & McCrory). Get details here: https://www.lovelesscafe.com/biscuit-kitchen/
Smokin' Peach Wings from the Loveless Cafe
Servings: 2 - 3
Ingredients
- 2 pounds chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Loveless Cafe Peach-B-Q Rub [store.lovelesscafe.com]
- ¾ cup Loveless Cafe Peach BBQ Sauce [store.lovelesscafe.com]
- pecan or cherry wood chips
Directions
- Heat smoker or grill to 225° to 250°F. If using a charcoal grill, add a small amount of wood chips to the coals.
- Pat wings dry then place in a bowl and massage with oil until thoroughly coated.
- Evenly coat wings with Peach-B-Q Rub. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.
- Place wings over indirect heat and smoke or grill for 2 to 2 ½ hours.
- Remove wings from heat and use a basting brush to coat with Peach BBQ Sauce.
- Place wings over direct heat for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, being careful not to burn them.
- Allow wings to rest for 10 minutes before serving.