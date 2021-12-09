So. Much. Christmas! Outdoors

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort showed us the fun you can have outdoors at A Country Christmas Pinetop. At Pinetop, an outdoor Appalachian-esque village, you’ll create memories and traditions with tubing, ice skating, ice bumper cars, skating champions show, live performances, shopping, warm beverages, and delicious treats. Visit https://christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com/ for tickets and more information. This segment is paid for by Gaylord Opryland Resort.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:47:47-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.