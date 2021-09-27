Soccer Training for All

Former pro soccer star Eddie Lewis talked about his role in bringing a new customized, high-tech, individual soccer training experience for kids and adults in Middle Tennessee. TOCA Football is now open at 215 Gothic Court in Franklin, Tennessee 37067. For more information, call (629) 235-7373 or visit https://tocafootball.com/. TOCA is currently offering free one-time trials of TOCA Training to all first-time guests. To sign up for a free session online, go to https://book.tocafootball.com/location/nashville and use the promo code: NASH. To learn more about TOCA Nashville and to sign up for a free TOCA Strikers trial class, visit http://www.tocafootball.com/welcome-nashville/